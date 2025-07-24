Goldberg already returning to headline huge event after WWE retirement

Goldberg retired at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this month. Now, though, the star is already returning to headline a huge event per an announcement.
At Saturday Night's Main Event, the Hall of Famer faced Gunther in a match for the World Heavyweight Championship. It was the last match of his career, as he called it quits, retiring once and for all. The star even gave a speech after the match; however, there were some WWE botches after the bout was over, with NBC ending the stream, cutting off the speech seconds into it, and ending the WWE Hall of Famer's career amid some confusion. The star was not happy about it at all, and has already spoken about it.
Now, the star is already back for a non-wrestling event. In a massive announcement by Big Event New York, he has been named the headliner on November 15, 2025.
"HEADLINE GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT!!! William Scott Goldberg often known mononymously as Goldberg, is an American r [sic] professional wrestler and football player. As a wrestler, he is best known for his tenures in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and WWE. TICKET'S [sic] ARE LIMITED AND ON SALE NOW WWW.BIGEVENTNY.COM #whosnext SHARING IS CARING!!!!!"
Goldberg vs. Gunther saw the WWE legend pass out
While Gunther was given a run for his money by the WWE Hall of Famer, in the end, he won the match, getting the legend in a sleeper hold and forcing him to pass out.
The Hall of Famer was declared unable to continue after he lost consciousness once the World Heavyweight Champion had him in the sleeper hold.
Now, Gunther has moved on and will be facing CM Punk in his next feud. The two stars are going to face each other at SummerSlam next month.
