  • Goldberg "Appalled" By WWE Fans' Treatment of Hulk Hogan

By Danny Hart
Modified Aug 13, 2025 13:03 GMT
Goldberg worked with Hulk Hogan in WCW [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Hulk Hogan received loud boos on the Netflix premiere episode of WWE RAW on January 6. In a recent interview, Goldberg criticized fans for their treatment of The Hulkster that day.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away at the age of 71 on July 24 after suffering a heart attack. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was one of wrestling's most popular stars in the 1980s and 1990s. However, he became a divisive figure in 2015 after audio of him using racial slurs went public.

Speaking on TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan, Goldberg made it clear he was unhappy with the crowd's response:

"I think that hurt him immensely that night because that was his base. Those were his fans. That was his home. I'm sure it hurt him to the core. It really did. I was appalled by it."

Several high-profile names appeared in the documentary, including Vince McMahon. The former WWE Chairman insisted Hogan "wasn't a racist" despite saying "some racist things."

Hulk Hogan was "like an older brother" to Goldberg

On July 6, 1998, Goldberg defeated Hulk Hogan on WCW Nitro to win the first World Heavyweight Championship of his career. The match took place at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta and is widely viewed as one of the biggest bouts in WCW history.

Earlier in the documentary, Goldberg opened up about his close real-life friendship with Hogan:

"The older you get, the more you realize that you're not invincible, and when your friends start dying off, then you realize it even more, and Terry to me was not only a friend but he was like an older brother, so for that I'm forever grateful."
During the same TMZ special, Vince McMahon shared a similar view to Goldberg about Hogan's final WWE appearance.

Please credit TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Danny Hart

Edited by Danny Hart
