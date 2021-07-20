Goldberg makes his return to WWE and seemingly challenges Bobby Lashley

The last time Goldberg was seen in a WWE ring was when he faced former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble. The Myth failed to defeat the Scottish Warrior on that occasion and seemingly acknowledged McIntyre as WWE Champion.

Months have passed now, and Drew McIntyre lost the title to The Miz who in turn lost it to Bobby Lashley.

Lashley himself has been a indomitable force ever since he became WWE Champion and apart from a few losses here and there, no one has been able to take the title off the All Mighty, much less give him a challenge for it.

However, almost half a year on from his loss at the Royal Rumble, Goldberg is back and he wants the WWE Championship once again. The Hall of Famer confronted Bobby Lashley, moments after Lashely defeated Keith Lee in an open challenge.

It was a tense face-off between the two behemoths, and all Goldberg had to say is, "I'm Next!".

Things just got very interesting on Monday Night RAW, as the All Mighty looked visibly distraught after his confrontation with Goldberg.

Goldberg will probably face Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam

For a few weeks now, rumors have been flying around about a potential match-up between Goldberg and Bobby Lashley at the Biggest Party of the Summer. WWE has been hinting at it for quite a while now.

Bobby Lashley himself all but confirmed it on the night after his dominant win over Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank.

Now, it looks like the rumors will come true and the WWE Universe will get to see The Iconic Goldberg challenge The All Mighty Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

SummerSlam is still a few weeks a way and that should make for a few more intense confrontations between the champion and the challenger. Monday Night RAW will be one to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

Are you excited for this potential blockbuster match? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Greg Bush