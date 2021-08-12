"I don't believe he's been doing it properly" - Goldberg criticizes top WWE star's title reign

Goldberg thinks Bobby Lashley hasn't represented the WWE Championship well since winning it earlier this year.

Lashley won the title from The Miz on RAW in March this year and has held it for over 160 days. This is his first reign as world champion in WWE and he has been supremely dominant since winning the title.

In an interview with WWE India, Goldberg discussed Lashley's title reign. He criticized Lashley, calling him "very callous" and stating that he deserves whatever is coming his way at SummerSlam later this month.

"There is a way you should represent the championship title and I don't believe he's been doing it properly. He's very callous. In this match, my name should not be Goldberg, it should be karma. He deserves a lot of things coming to him and I will hopefully be the guy who delivers that," said Goldberg. (H/T Fightful)

Goldberg also revealed that he doesn't choose the opponents he faces in WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer, though, has stated that if he were to choose an opponent to face on his return, it would be Bobby Lashley.

Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley and other matches at SummerSlam

Unwavering.



Think about your family before you step to me again. They’re the ones that’ll have to deal with what’s left of you. #WWERaw @WWE pic.twitter.com/qfDiNlJCi7 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) August 3, 2021

The first meeting between Goldberg and Bobby Lashley will take place at SummerSlam, in front of a huge crowd at the Allegiant Stadium.

Apart from the WWE Championship match between Lashley and Goldberg, John Cena and Roman Reigns will face each other for the Universal Championship. The match at The Biggest Party of the Summer will be Cena's first singles match since the Firefly Funhouse match at last year's WrestleMania.

Both women's titles will also be on the line, as Nikki A.S.H. will defend her RAW Women's title against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, while Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks will have a WrestleMania rematch.

