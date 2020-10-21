WWE Hall of Famer DDP was a guest on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump. The former three-time WCW World Champion shared his thoughts on fellow Hall of Famer Goldberg and had nothing but praise for him.

The panel showed DDP a special video featuring Goldberg himself, who heaped praise on DDP and burst into tears while doing so. Here's what Goldberg had to say:

"DDP, every time that I say your name or think of your name, it brings one of the largest smiles to my face, ever. For one reason or another, I can't pinpoint it, it's for many reasons. Your enthusiasm is unparalleled, in the business or in the world. Your passion is unparalleled, your knowledge is unparalleled, and your workmanship, your dedication to detail is unparalleled."

"It's an honor and a privilege to know you, it's an honor and a privilege to be taught by you. I owe everything to you my man, and I just love you my man, I just want to tell you."

With these last lines, Goldberg can be seen bursting into tears. Goldberg didn't hide the fact that he had tons of respect for DDP. The duo were mainstays in WCW back in the 90s, when the promotion was going head to head with Vince McMahon's WWE. DDP didn't have a massive impact in WWE, but Goldberg went on to become a megastar and won a World title as well as two Universal titles.