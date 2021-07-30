WWE Hall of Famer calls out Bobby Lashley for copying his move

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has called out WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for trying to copy his move.

The WWE Hall of Famer made his return last week on Monday Night RAW and laid out a challenge to Bobby Lashley. While not officially announced yet, Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship is set to take place at SummerSlam 2021.

Appearing on the CarCast show, Goldberg commented on his upcoming match against Bobby Lashley. Goldberg stated that Lashley has been copying his move for ten years, spearing people, and also commented on the WWE Champion using the Jackhammer on RAW this week.

Goldberg claimed that he'll be double ready this time as WWE gave him a solid eight weeks to prepare for the match.

"Like I said, the guy’s [Bobby Lashley] been spearing people for ten years, trying to copy my move. Now the other night he does the Jackhammer on TV and I just don’t understand why these guys make me come out of retirement to teach ‘em a little respect so, this time they gave me eight weeks so Lashley’s gonna be pissed off about that one because I’ll be doubly ready this time." said Goldberg. (h/t Post Wrestling)

Could Goldberg dethrone Bobby Lashley as the new WWE Champion at SummerSlam?

Goldberg is no stranger to making a grand return, defeating a top WWE Superstar, and winning a world title. He has done it twice in the last few years, first against Kevin Owens in 2017, and more recently against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in 2020.

Considering all the negative reactions, it would be best for WWE to book Bobby Lashley to retain his title at SummerSlam, solidifying his WWE Championship reign. However, one can never be sure with someone like Goldberg in the mix.

