Goldberg reveals what's different with his match at SummerSlam

Goldberg opened up about his upcoming match against Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam and explained how it is different from his other recent WWE matches. The WWE Hall of Famer said he has more time to prepare for his SummerSlam match compared to other matches.

Goldberg recently spoke to WWE India, where he pointed out that his recent WWE matches fell short of expectations. The former Universal Champion wants to set things right at SummerSlam.

"My last outings have fallen short for a number of reasons. I plan to change the outcome of this one and have it not be a resurgence of me coming back for one night, doing my thing, and walking off into the sunset, riding off into the sunset. I put a lot of time and effort into the preparation they gave me, about double the time they usually do to prepare for a match. I'm excited," said Goldberg. (H/T Fightful)

Goldberg believes he can match up with current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley physically as well as mentally. The veteran star warned Lashley by stating that he's different to the other stars the WWE Champion recently defeated.

Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam

Goldberg and Bobby Lashley will come face-to-face for the first time ever at SummerSlam on August 21.

Lashley has been a dominant champion in WWE since winning the WWE Championship in March this year. The champion has defeated the likes of Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and Keith Lee, to name a few, since winning the title.

Goldberg will have to dust off any ring rust before facing Lashley, who will be at his lethal best at SummerSlam. The match between the two will perhaps not last very long and Lashley will certainly be the favorite to retain his title.

Edited by Arvind Sriram