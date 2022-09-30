"I get kind of emotional" - Goldberg confesses that WWE moment was a dream come true

To some, Goldberg might be a superhero, but he's also an emotional person.

The WWE Hall of Famer made his return to the company back in 2016 when he shockingly defeated Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series in a matter of minutes. This led to him having a second run with the company, where he won the Universal Championship on multiple occasions.

Goldberg was a guest this week on WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about appearing on WWE programming alongside his son, the former Universal Champion got emotional as he delivered his response.

“As I sit here and watch this, I get kind of emotional. Goldberg’s like an untouchable being, but I definitely have a soft spot in my heart," he said. "That boy means everything to my wife and I, and he was the reason why I came back after 15 years, completely the reason. There’s no doubt about it. Everybody knows that. For Vince McMahon and the WWE to allow me to include my son throughout that process, that’s something I can never thank them enough for, truly. As a father, forget Goldberg as a wrestler. As a a father, that’s like a dream come true."

Goldberg believes showing emotion means he has a heart

Thanks to his second run in WWE, the WCW legend has moments with his son that the two can cherish forever.

These are things that the WWE Hall of Famer could never put a price tag on.

"That’s absolutely the coolest thing you could ever have. I now have pieces of history that I can save forever with my son and I together. It’s just the coolest thing as a father that you could ever have," he continued. "Not to get emotional and go completely away from the character, I mean that meant everything to me, it really did. It gave me the ability to work tirelessly when I’ve got a very short window of opportunity to get back in the ring, and to make it plausible. So I’ve shown emotion and I’ve used words that you’ve never heard come out of Goldberg’s mouth. Doesn’t mean I’m mortal, it just means I’ve got a heart." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Bill's comments? Are you happy that he got to have those experiences with his son in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

