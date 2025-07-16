Goldberg criticized for complaining about broadcast cut; WWE veteran questions, "How much time did he need?" (Exclusive) 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Goldberg's last match. The Hall of Famer wrestled his last match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The WCW original had a stellar match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. After the match, he was joined by friends and family for a farewell speech. However, just a few seconds into the speech, the broadcast went off the air, with fans unable to view the promo in its entirety. The legend later on the Ariel Helwani Show claimed he was unhappy with how the presentation was handled.

This week on UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Bill Apter, Mantell questioned who was responsible for the fiasco. The veteran manager detailed that networks like NBC didn't care about star power or who was on screen. He felt the network had other programs lined up and had to cut the feed. Dutch felt Goldberg was an industry veteran and needed to understand that it was nothing personal.

"I got a question. Whose fault is it that it went over? How much time did he need?" He added, "I think if it is the network, they got other things to show. And I don't care, if you go over, you go over. Surely he understands that. How long has he been in the business? Ten years?" [From 5:25 onwards]

Later WWE released Goldberg's full farewell promo on YouTube for the WWE Universe to watch. However, this incident has raised questions on how the creative team could time the shows better.

