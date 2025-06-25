Goldberg disrespected on WWE RAW; wrestling veteran stunned by brutal fan reaction (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about fans booing Goldberg this past week on RAW. The WCW veteran is scheduled to wrestle at next month's Saturday Night's Main Event.
The veteran wrestler was not on RAW this past week. Gunther walked down to the ring and cut a scathing promo on the legend. The Ring General lashed out at the Hall of Famer for trying to upstage him last week. He discussed how the 58-year-old veteran's time had passed, and he was no longer the most dominant man in professional wrestling.
This week on the UnSKripted podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Bill mentioned that he was shocked to hear the fans booing when Gunther uttered the legend's name. He felt the fans would cheer for the legend and boo The Ring General, who is the heel in this program. The veteran journalist was confused by the way fans reacted to this entire segment.
"When Gunther came out and did his thing, the fans were cheering. Everytime he mentioned Goldberg, the fans booed. Goldberg was not the most popular guy with the fans. Evertime Gunther mentioned him, I was pretty surprised that the fans in Ohio were not backing up, even though he was not there in person, they weren't cheering him and booing Gunther. It seemed Gunther was getting cheered. They were glad to see him back as World Champion and they were glad to see him talking about what a nothing old man Goldberg is." [From 19:26 onwards]
It will be interesting to see how WWE books this highly anticipated matchup between these two megastars at Saturday Night's Main Event.
