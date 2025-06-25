Goldberg disrespected on WWE RAW; wrestling veteran stunned by brutal fan reaction (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about fans booing Goldberg this past week on RAW. The WCW veteran is scheduled to wrestle at next month's Saturday Night's Main Event.

The veteran wrestler was not on RAW this past week. Gunther walked down to the ring and cut a scathing promo on the legend. The Ring General lashed out at the Hall of Famer for trying to upstage him last week. He discussed how the 58-year-old veteran's time had passed, and he was no longer the most dominant man in professional wrestling.

This week on the UnSKripted podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Bill mentioned that he was shocked to hear the fans booing when Gunther uttered the legend's name. He felt the fans would cheer for the legend and boo The Ring General, who is the heel in this program. The veteran journalist was confused by the way fans reacted to this entire segment.

"When Gunther came out and did his thing, the fans were cheering. Everytime he mentioned Goldberg, the fans booed. Goldberg was not the most popular guy with the fans. Evertime Gunther mentioned him, I was pretty surprised that the fans in Ohio were not backing up, even though he was not there in person, they weren't cheering him and booing Gunther. It seemed Gunther was getting cheered. They were glad to see him back as World Champion and they were glad to see him talking about what a nothing old man Goldberg is." [From 19:26 onwards]

It will be interesting to see how WWE books this highly anticipated matchup between these two megastars at Saturday Night's Main Event.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

