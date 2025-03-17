Goldberg drops another tease amid WWE return rumours

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made headlines last year when he confronted The Ring General Gunther. It sparked rumors of a potential match between the two for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Icon recently posted a video on X/Twitter, seemingly teasing his return.

Goldberg is a two-time Universal Champion and is planning to wrap up his in-ring career soon. Last year in October at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event, he jumped the barricade to confront the World Heavyweight Champion after the latter insulted him. The interaction led many to believe WWE was planning to book the legend against Gunther.

Da Man recently shared a video of his WCW in-ring debut on X/Twitter. It has led fans to speculate about his impending return to the squared circle.

"1-0… not bad for a big GOLDBERG," he wrote.

Many fans want to see The Icon back in the ring for a final match. Goldberg is expected to hang up his wrestling boots sometime this year. However, there is no confirmation on whether he will actually square off against The Austrian Anomaly.

Goldberg announced his retirement match

The 58-year-old wrestled his last match at Elimination Chamber 2022, where he lost to Roman Reigns. Following the bout, the veteran's contract with WWE expired.

During a chat with ESPN, Da Man disclosed that he would retire from in-ring competition in 2025. The legend confirmed that he would return to WWE this year for his final bout.

"You know 2025 Goldberg makes his uh return, retirement yeah. I got a couple of months to get ready you know, no date, no time so we'll see stay tuned." [1:28-1:40]

Viewers are eager to find out who will take on The Icon in his final match. Many stars from different promotions want to face the former Universal Champion, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

