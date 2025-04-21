Goldberg drops major hint about his retirement match following WrestleMania 41

Goldberg is set to return to the ring sometime this year. The Hall of Famer is due a retirement match, but so far, there hasn't been much news regarding it. That being said, he himself may have dropped a major hint following WrestleMania 41.
WrestleMania 41 ended with a bang, and in the coming weeks, fans are expecting many of their questions to be answered. The Myth may have added to that list of questions after he shared a throwback video on X (fka Twitter).
Goldberg shared a video from his first run with WWE. The segment saw him share the ring with Paul Heyman, Vince McMahon, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Considering this and what was said, there is a chance that he may have hinted at who his final opponent will be.
First and foremost, the segment featured him screaming, "Brock Lesnar is next." This could be a hint that he is lining up one final match with a returning Beast Incarnate. Next, Paul Heyman is seen in the video, and he made headlines on Night One of WrestleMania, siding with Seth Rollins, who could be another potential opponent. Finally, the obvious choice is Stone Cold Steve Austin.
The Texas Rattlesnake has previously stated that he could get back in the ring thanks to all the DDP Yoga he's been practicing, and the caption clearly indicated that this tweet was meant for him.
"Wrong place wrong time……," tweeted Goldberg.
Of course, at the end of the day, this is just speculation, but as mentioned earlier, the 58-year-old is set for one final match in 2025. So, fans should be ready to hear news about the same at any given moment.
Goldberg could also go head-to-head with Gunther
The prospect of Goldberg facing Stone Cold Steve Austin, Seth Rollins, or Brock Lesnar is mouthwatering. However, looking at recent history, the most likely opponent for him is the former World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther.
The Ring General suffered a humiliating loss at the hands of Jey Uso on Night One of WrestleMania 41, marking the end of his run as champion. However, prior to the loss, he was acting quite full of himself.
This is perfectly exemplified by his actions at WWE Bad Blood last year. Not only did Gunther come out and gloat in front of the fans in Atlanta, Georgia, but he also called out and mocked Da Man.
Since then, there have been several rumors suggesting he could very well be the Hall of Famer's final opponent. That being said, much like the previous scenario, at this point, it is nothing more than speculation.
