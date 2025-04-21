Goldberg drops major hint about his retirement match following WrestleMania 41

Goldberg is set to return to the ring sometime this year. The Hall of Famer is due a retirement match, but so far, there hasn't been much news regarding it. That being said, he himself may have dropped a major hint following WrestleMania 41.

Ad

WrestleMania 41 ended with a bang, and in the coming weeks, fans are expecting many of their questions to be answered. The Myth may have added to that list of questions after he shared a throwback video on X (fka Twitter).

Goldberg shared a video from his first run with WWE. The segment saw him share the ring with Paul Heyman, Vince McMahon, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Considering this and what was said, there is a chance that he may have hinted at who his final opponent will be.

Ad

Trending

First and foremost, the segment featured him screaming, "Brock Lesnar is next." This could be a hint that he is lining up one final match with a returning Beast Incarnate. Next, Paul Heyman is seen in the video, and he made headlines on Night One of WrestleMania, siding with Seth Rollins, who could be another potential opponent. Finally, the obvious choice is Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Texas Rattlesnake has previously stated that he could get back in the ring thanks to all the DDP Yoga he's been practicing, and the caption clearly indicated that this tweet was meant for him.

Ad

"Wrong place wrong time……," tweeted Goldberg.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Of course, at the end of the day, this is just speculation, but as mentioned earlier, the 58-year-old is set for one final match in 2025. So, fans should be ready to hear news about the same at any given moment.

Goldberg could also go head-to-head with Gunther

The prospect of Goldberg facing Stone Cold Steve Austin, Seth Rollins, or Brock Lesnar is mouthwatering. However, looking at recent history, the most likely opponent for him is the former World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther.

Ad

The Ring General suffered a humiliating loss at the hands of Jey Uso on Night One of WrestleMania 41, marking the end of his run as champion. However, prior to the loss, he was acting quite full of himself.

This is perfectly exemplified by his actions at WWE Bad Blood last year. Not only did Gunther come out and gloat in front of the fans in Atlanta, Georgia, but he also called out and mocked Da Man.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Since then, there have been several rumors suggesting he could very well be the Hall of Famer's final opponent. That being said, much like the previous scenario, at this point, it is nothing more than speculation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.