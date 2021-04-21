"It'd be really cool" - Goldberg on facing former WWE Intercontinental Champion

Goldberg is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars in history. He has played an integral role in different eras of wrestling and has shared the ring with countless talented wrestlers. One dream match that is still on the the table is Goldberg vs. Big E.

Big E has cited on multiple occasions that Goldberg was his favorite wrestler and his dream opponent. However, due to them being active in different eras, the chances of that happening are very slim.

Goldberg is currently a part-timer while Big E is at his peak. In an interview on WWE's The Bump, Goldberg shared his opinion on a possible match with the Powerhouse of Positivity.

"Let's be perfectly honest. A different era of Goldberg would match up against anybody," Goldberg said. "The question is, could this era of Goldberg match up still with people and have it be interesting? I think the answer is absolutely yes. I think Big E could bring some stuff out of me that I would wanna do just to make Big E proud of me."

Goldberg added:

"Getting in the ring with him would be a different situation but it'd be really cool in its own right."

Goldberg and Big E would definitely be a fight for the ages. The two powerhouses could put on a masterclass anywhere on any given night.

Goldberg discussed Big E before he joined WWE

Goldberg in WCW

Before joining WWE, Goldberg made his name wrestling for another giant promotion in North America, WCW. Goldberg was the premier star of WCW in late 1990s.

In the same interview, Goldberg recalled missing a match and shared an interesting story involving a young Big E.

"The only match that I ever missed at WCW coming up, was a match that I called in and told them I couldn't catch the plane because I was at a signing and I had to stay until everybody was taken care of. Big E was one of the kids that I stayed for. I'll never forget his face, I'll never forget that day and the fact that I made a positive impression upon somebody like that who's been so successful at what they do, it's an honor and a privelege for me."

Goldberg's last appearance for WWE was at Royal Rumble earlier this year, where he faced Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. He hasn't been in WWE since, but if he returns, Big E would definitely be a worthy opponent.