Goldberg files interesting trademark

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has recently filed an interesting trademark for the term "Goldberg's Garage", as per a report by Heel By Nature.

Goldberg hasn't been seen on WWE TV ever since his Royal Rumble 2021 loss to Drew McIntyre. Heel By Nature recently revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer has filed a trademark for "Goldberg's Garage". The trademark was filed on March 2, 2021, and the same was loaded into the database three days later. The trademark was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The filing was done under the classes mentioned below (credit for the information goes to Heel By Nature):

International Class 012: Automobiles and structural parts therefor; Structural parts for automobiles.

International Class 014: Key chains; Cuff links; Jewelry; Leather key chains; Metal key chains; Slap bracelets; Slapband bracelets; Souvenir pressed coins.

International Class 016: Stationery; Stickers; Posters made of paper; Stickers and transfers; Bumper stickers; Paper stationery; Printed postcards; Printed posters; Removable stickers; Reusable stickers.

International Class 021: Coffee cups; Coffee cups, tea cups and mugs; Beer glasses; Cocktail glasses; Drinking glasses; Drinking glasses, namely, tumblers.

Judging by the above information, it looks like Goldberg is going to introduce a bunch of merchandise under the "Goldberg's Garage" brand. We'll keep you updated on the same as and when more information comes up.

You can check out the official Instagram and Twitter handles of Goldberg's Garage, HERE, and HERE, respectively.

Goldberg is currently under a WWE contract

Goldberg is still under a WWE contract, and will seemingly make his return sometime in the near future. He has two matches per year in his WWE contract, which means that the WWE Universe will get to see him hit the ring on one more occasion in 2021.

Goldberg has already wrestled one match earlier this year, which was a losing effort against then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Goldberg had made his return to WWE on RAW Legends Night, and challenged McIntyre for the WWE title. Goldberg has been quite sensible with his finances over the years. The new trademark that he has filed indicates that he has big plans for his "Goldberg's Garage" brand in the near future.