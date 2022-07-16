"I flew to Saudi Arabia knowing that I was gonna lose" - Goldberg finally breaks silence on allegedly sabotaging 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Goldberg has finally broken silence on allegedly changing the finish of his match against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WWE Super Showdown 2020.

The WWE Hall of Famer defeated The Fiend at the show in Saudi Arabia to win the Universal Championship for the second time in his career. He also became the first WWE star to pin The Fiend.

After the match, there was a massive backlash from fans, who were completely against the idea of a part-timer defeating what was the hottest thing in WWE at that time. Things became worse as there were allegations made against Goldberg for forcefully changing the finish of the match and not putting Wyatt over.

During a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Goldberg finally addressed these allegations. He stated that he was indeed going to lose the match initially but the finish was changed somehow. He further gave three reasons as to why it wasn't him who changed the finish of the match.

"Let's put it this way. I've never said anything that wasn't true in the wrestling business. I'm a talent and I do what the boss tells me to do. I flew to Saudi Arabia knowing that I was gonna lose. Then somehow it changed and the finish was different. And it surely wasn't me. Because it's an extremely selfish move, number one, to do. Number two, then truly it wouldn't be about the business, it would be about myself. And number three, who the hell am I as a part-time guy to come in and demand anything. Truly I mean I'm not," said Goldberg.

"I would love to get on the phone with Bray" - Goldberg on the allegations

Goldberg further spoke about how thankful he is to Vince McMahon for giving him all these opportunities over the years. He also revealed one incident in WCW when he didn't agree with Chris Jericho on the booking decision of his character doing comedy.

To conclude, the Hall of Famer mentioned that he would love to see Bray Wyatt face-to-face and make sure the former WWE star didn't believe in the allegations of him changing the finish of the match.

"Vince gave me opportunities that, you know, maybe I didn't deserve in the past. And I owe that man just about everything. First and foremost, I've never said no to put anybody over. Maybe back in WCW I didn't agree with Jericho over or something like that, if I can remember correctly. Coz I didn't think it was time for the character to be involved in any comedy. But not in a million years in that Fiend situation in Saudi would I have done that. No way in hell! And I'd love to get on the phone with Bray and tell him, I'd love to see him face-to-face and make sure there's not one percent of his being that believes that I changed that match," Goldberg concluded.

Whatever the case, there's no denying that losing the match at WWE Super Showdown 2020 was a major bump for The Fiend from which he probably never recovered. The supernatural fan-favorite character losing to a part-timer was highly criticized by fans.

The entire angle was done so that Goldberg could face Roman Reigns in a "first time ever" match at WrestleMania 36 and drop the Universal title to him. Unfortunately, that match never happened as Reigns pulled out of the show and the Hall of Famer instead dropped the title to Braun Strowman at the show.

