Goldberg forced to stay silent after WWE cuts retirement speech; wrestling insider shares details (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Goldberg's retirement. The legend had his final match at Saturday night's main event this past weekend.
The 58-year-old star put on a stellar show against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, the legend came up short against the ring general in his final match in WWE. However, major controversy arose when the network cut off the WCW legend's retirement speech due to time constraints.
This week on the UnSKripted podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Apter mentioned that Goldberg was irate with the feed being cut off. The veteran wrestler felt WWE would not have done that for major stars like The Undertaker or John Cena. Apter also suggested that Goldberg had a non-disclosure agreement, which was preventing him from sharing details of what went wrong.
"What ticked him off is that's something WWE or NBC would not have done with The Undertaker or John Cena. Goldberg had started his retirement speech on Saturday Night's Main Event, it went 28 seconds, and they cut him off. He is very, very pi**sed off. He's in a non-disclosure situation right now where he can't go into detail about it. I'll be talking to his son this week in an exclusive WrestleBinge interview. But man, is he hot!" [4:16 onwards]
WWE later corrected their mistake by releasing the full retirement promo on YouTube. The video, which is approximately ten minutes long, features the legend's words of gratitude to his family, friends, and fans.
