Goldberg does not get enough credit for one thing he popularized, claims former WWE star

Goldberg has announced that 2025 will be the year he laces up his boots for the last time. His final match will be in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Over the years, the former Universal Champion has been criticized for several aspects of his character. One of the main things is that his bouts are short, with him exploding onto his opponent and scoring a quick win. Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters noted that this is what Goldberg needs to be credited for because it is unique.

In an interview with Rewind Recap Relive, Chris Masters talked about the WCW legend's in-ring style. The Masterpiece was all praise for the veteran, articulating how the latter does not get enough credit for what he brought to the table:

"I think one thing that people don't talk about Goldberg enough — you hit the nail in the head with the intensity, but what made him special outside of the obvious was the explosiveness he brought. If you actually watch his wrestling, and if you were watching it not from a work-rate standpoint, but like, explosiveness, he brought that more than anybody and that's what made all his stuff so cool," he said. [From 4:01 to 4:30]

The date for Da Man's final match has not been disclosed as of this writing. His last appearance was at Bad Blood in October 2024, when WWE teased a program between him and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

Dave Meltzer believes WWE's Gunther will be Goldberg's final opponent

At Bad Blood 2024, Gunther mocked the former Universal Champion's son, Gage, which led to a tense staredown between the two athletes.

Several industry veterans praised this segment, including WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who noted that everybody who worked it came out looking like a million bucks.

Earlier this month, Dave Meltzer reported that Gunther vs. Goldberg could happen at WrestleMania 41, and it would make perfect sense, considering it is the WCW legend's swan song. However, it does not necessarily need to be for the title.

