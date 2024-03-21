Goldberg gets candid about 9-time WWE champion breaking his undefeated streak after two decades

Goldberg's iconic WCW and WWE run immortalized the star in the world of professional wrestling. However, the former two-time Universal Champion wasn't too happy when the company broke the streak after the arrival of Asuka.

In 1998, Goldberg's streak came to a shocking conclusion when The NWO Wolfpack's Kevin Nash ended it at Starrcade. Two decades later, the former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Champion Asuka's undefeated streak ended at the hands of Charlotte Flair at The Grandest Stage of Them All in New Orleans.

The Empress of Tomorrow's streak exceeded expectations compared to the Hall of Famer's undefeated streak. Speaking on Tim Green - Nothing Left Unsaid, Goldberg spoke about the end of his streak and addressed Asuka's undefeated streak in the promotion:

"Well, a girl beat my winning streak... beat my undefeated streak. Yeah, I can't even remember. Asuka is her name; some Japanese girl. They touted her as being the one to have the longest winning streak, and it just so happened that it culminated when I got there, right? And then, it just so happened that every single wrestler uses the spear in their moves, right? Pretty ironic that happened when I got there, right? That's how they do." (From 28:52 to 29:35)

He also added how every superstar has added one of his iconic moves to their moveset in recent times.

Goldberg's last match was at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

A few years ago, Goldberg stepped out of retirement for another run with the Stamford-based promotion. He instantly crushed Brock Lesnar's dominant aura when he defeated him in a matter of minutes.

Later, he captured the Universal Championship in the promotion, only to lose the title to The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 33. After a while, he returned to WWE and became a WWE Hall of Famer.

After his induction, the WCW veteran spent time facing new challenges in the promotion and ended up capturing his second WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. The former WCW World Champion also locked horns with Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley on Monday Night RAW before facing Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia.

The two stars finally locked horns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022, and The Tribal Chief went over. This was Bill Goldberg's final appearance for the promotion and he hasn't returned to the company in a while.

What are your thoughts on Bill Goldberg? Sound off!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Tim Green and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Which star's undefeated streak was better? Goldberg Asuka 0 votes View Discussion