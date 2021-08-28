Goldberg gives update on his leg after SummerSlam

Goldberg isn't feeling too well after being on the receiving end of a brutal beating at the hands of Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam 2021.

The WWE Hall Of Famer recently spoke with CarCast and opened up about his physical condition after his loss to Lashley at SummerSlam 2021. The All Mighty went after Goldberg's leg, and the match ended via referee stoppage with the result being in favor of the WWE Champion.

Goldberg had the following to say about his well-being after the events of SummerSlam:

"I'm dazed and confused and continually limp."

✅ Miz

✅ McIntyre

✅ Strowman

✅ Kingston

✅ Goldberg



Who next for Bobby Lashley? pic.twitter.com/Vkgzb47pKP — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 22, 2021

Goldberg had returned to WWE a few weeks before SummerSlam 2021

Goldberg had targeted Drew McIntyre and his WWE Title earlier this year, with the two facing off at the 2021 Royal Rumble event. The match ended with McIntyre picking up a huge win over the WWE Hall Of Famer

Goldberg came back on the road to SummerSlam 2021 to challenge for the WWE Title again. Things had changed drastically during his absence from WWE TV. The Miz had successfully cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase on McIntyre at Elimination Chamber, following a surprise attack by Bobby Lashley.

Lashley went on to defeat The Miz to win the first WWE title of his career. He successfully defended the prestigious belt against McIntyre at WrestleMania 37. The Scottish Warrior later lost a Hell In A Cell match to Bobby Lashley for the WWE title, and thus the feud came to an end.

McIntyre later set his sights on Jinder Mahal while Goldberg returned to kick off a feud with Lashley.

Goldberg's return was met with a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe. The former WCW World Champion is currently 54 but is still in good shape. Goldberg failed to defeat Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam, and judging by his comments, it looks like he will need some time to heal from his injuries.

