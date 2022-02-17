Goldberg hints at imminent WWE retirement

Goldberg has dropped a major hint that he could retire from WWE in-ring competition after his upcoming match against Roman Reigns.

The Hall of Famer will challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 19. At the age of 55, he is the oldest active superstar in WWE right now.

Posting on Instagram, the WCW icon admitted that his latest trip to Saudi Arabia is “bittersweet.” He went on to say in a video that his battle with Reigns could be the final match of his WWE career:

“I would be the 55-year-old Goldberg now, and yes, off the 13-hour flight, I was the first one in the freaking gym," said Goldberg. "The second one, the best announcer in the world… Michael Cole. I’ve got a job to do Saturday. It could be my last in a WWE ring. Tune in, watch me smash Roman like I’ve wanted to do for the past 20 years. Thank you.”

WWE originally booked the legendary superstar against Reigns at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. However, the current Universal Champion was replaced by Braun Strowman after he pulled out of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goldberg’s recent WWE history

It looked as though the icon would never compete in WWE again after he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. A year later, he returned to the ring in a losing effort against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown 2019.

Since then, he has picked up victories over Dolph Ziggler (SummerSlam 2019), The Fiend (Super ShowDown 2020), and Bobby Lashley (Crown Jewel 2021). The veteran also lost matches against Braun Strowman (WrestleMania 36), Drew McIntyre (Royal Rumble 2021), and Lashley (SummerSlam 2021).

On last week's SmackDown, the two-time Universal Champion claimed he will defeat Roman Reigns and go on to headline WrestleMania 38 against Brock Lesnar. He also laughed off suggestions that The Tribal Chief will defeat him in quick fashion at Elimination Chamber.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Colin Tessier

