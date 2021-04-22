"You've got no better group of people" - Goldberg lauds current WWE roster for dealing with recent complications

Goldberg appeared on WWE's The Bump for WrestleMania 37 earlier this month and spoke about various topics.

At one stage, the hosts directed the conversation towards his experiences wrestling while no fans have been in attendance at WWE shows. Goldberg has wrestled in two matches - both title bouts - for WWE since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Speaking on The Bump, Goldberg explained how "strange" it was to perform without a crowd for the first time at WrestleMania 36.

"The only analogy I could give you is the back when WCW used to wrestle down in Orlando, that's the atmosphere that it felt like without the people," Goldberg stated. "So to say that erie is a good way of describing it, you know that's close. It was even worse than that, it was extremely strange. It was hard to go out and do our job, even though, you know, we love it so much it's just really hard to. It's hard to not have the people to feed off of whether it's part of your gig or not, you know, whether you're a heel, whether you're a babyface, whether you interact with the crowd. Just not having them there, it's a huge detriment to what we try to do.

"But on the other hand, you look at the staple of who we have and you look at what's going on right now with trying to tape delay with the weather delay," Goldberg continued. "You've got no better group of people to do what we have to do right now than the list of the roster that we have right now. Talking about thinking on your feet and talking about, you know, changing this scenario because of what's going on, these people are extremely talented. So as far as I look at it, we got more free television."

It's hard to disagree with the praise Goldberg has given the current WWE roster for how they have performed both in and out of the ring during these trying times.

It's pretty obvious the wrestlers weren't ready to do these on-the-spot interviews thanks to the rain delay at WrestleMania 37, but then my man Big E comes in like the utter pro he is and saves the whole damn show! pic.twitter.com/lGsWpornyU — President Doom 2021 (The Average Gamer) (@AverageGaming84) April 11, 2021

Goldberg's "COVID-19 Era" appearances in WWE

Goldberg himself has taken to the ring twice while there have been no fans in attendance.

First, he defended his WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36 inside the WWE Performance Center. After replacing initial challenger Roman Reigns on short notice, Strowman was triumphant in a quick match.

Goldberg re-appeared on RAW Legends Night at the start of 2021 to confront then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and challenge him to a match.

As the fighting face, McIntyre accepted and then went on to defeat Goldberg at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Goldberg is contracted to have one more match in WWE this year, so nobody knows when he will show up next.