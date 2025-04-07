Goldberg on how long until he wrestles; makes a declaration: "75% of me is better than 99% of the f***ers on the planet" 

Goldberg is nearly done with wrestling, but he has one last match left in him. He's talked about when his retirement match will happen and sent a warning.

Ad

Goldberg is set to retire after his last match in WWE. Talking about returning to the ring, he made one thing clear: he was better than almost everyone else in the world, even when he was not at his best. He said that he was being given a chance to do it for one last time, and after his match against Roman Reigns didn't pan out like he wanted it to, he was interested in making sure that it was different this time around.

Ad

Trending

He also revealed that it would be at least a couple more months until he wrestled. At this point, that leaves his return date uncertain.

"75% of me is better than 99% of the f***ers on the planet right now. I got to do it one more time, man. They are giving me the opportunity to go out my way. My last match against Roman, I was told that I was wrestling three weeks beforehand and I had Covid. I never got the opportunity to go out my way and represent myself in the vein of what I used to be. I've had a couple months, and I've got at least a couple months to prepare for what I'm about to embark upon." (1:59 - 2:45)

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Ad

Goldberg is going to be back and wrestling in WWE

With the multi-time World Champion returning to the ring for one more match, fans have been wondering who will be next for the star. Given his confrontation with Gunther, the star may have the match ready for when he wants to be done with wrestling once and for all.

However, even that is not assured at the moment as plans always change. If there's a better story for him, Triple H may decide to go with that instead of having him face the World Heavyweight Champion.

The coming weeks should reveal more about what's next for Goldberg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More