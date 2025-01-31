Goldberg makes heartbreaking confession ahead of potential WWE retirement match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has shared his honest thoughts on his health before his retirement match. The former Universal Champion announced last year that he wants to have one final match before he hangs up his boots.

It's been three years since the in-ring veteran wrestled his last WWE match. At Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia, he wrestled Roman Reigns and failed to take the Universal title from The OTC.

Last year, Goldberg made it known he intends to have a retirement match in 2025. On a new edition of his CarCast podcast, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion made a heartbreaking confession ahead of his retirement match.

He said he has a bad shoulder, and that's his biggest concern heading into the match. He then said he couldn't do anything physical about six months ago.

“I have to crawl before I run. We all know I have a pretty scre*ed up shoulder. That’s my biggest concern getting into this retirement match. I remember six months ago, I couldn’t do anything. It’s all your baby steps. I have a decent amount of time to prep. The reality is, I could train as hard as I could up until a couple of weeks from now, and then I embark upon a journey to try and kickstart myself to get in the best shape possible, try to rehab as much as possible, so I can have a good base to build on. I’m going to go get stem cells.” [H/T Fightful]

Goldberg confronted a top star at WWE Bad Blood last year

The WWE Hall of Famer was in attendance at Bad Blood last year. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther took a shot at him and it led to the two stars almost coming to blows.

Gage Goldberg later had a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and shared his thoughts on the incident. He said he wants to see his dad beat Gunther up after what happened between the duo at Bad Blood.

