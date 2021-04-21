"You’ve got two titans going" - Goldberg on Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is interested in facing WWE Champion Bobby Lashley one day.

During the first hour of WrestleMania 37, Goldberg appeared on a watch-along episode of WWE show The Bump. The former WWE Universal Champion discussed various topics, including the opening match at WrestleMania 37 between Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

This week's episode of The Bump featured a replay of Goldberg's interview. Asked to predict a winner in the Lashley vs. McIntyre match, the WCW icon said he sees both men as future opponents.

"Well, first and foremost, I’m not cheering for anybody because they’re both future opponents of mine, hopefully," Goldberg said. "The deal is that Lashley has deserved this opportunity for a hell of a long time. Yes, he’s got the belt, or he’s got the title, and there’s no question that Drew’s worthy of it also, so you’ve got two titans going, like it should be."

Following a rain delay at the start of WrestleMania 37, Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre in an 18-minute match to retain the WWE Championship. The two men will face each other again in a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16.

Goldberg says Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre are his “victims”

Earlier this year, Goldberg lost a WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble.

Although he has never defeated McIntyre or faced Bobby Lashley, the WWE icon described both men as his future “victims.”

"Two heavyweights going," Goldberg added. "It’s going to be very powerful. Two very big guys with very big, exciting moves, and at the end of the day, a lot of power. It’s a match that I’m very much looking forward to, but they’re both victims of mine, so… I owe Drew and I’ve never been lucky enough to be in the squared circle with Bobby, but they’re two wonderful Champions and I’m very excited to witness it."

Goldberg’s WWE contract allows him to compete in two matches per year. After facing Drew McIntyre earlier in 2021, it is currently unclear when his next match will take place.

