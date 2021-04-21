Goldberg would "love" to face current WWE star in a first-time-ever match

WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg recently discussed the idea of a match with current WWE Superstar Cesaro. Goldberg is very open to a possible match down the line with the King of Swing.

Cesaro is one of the strongest pound-for-pound wrestlers in the industry right now. Many wrestlers inside the business consider him to be one of the best to ever step inside the squared circle, and Goldberg seems to agree.

In an interview showcased on WWE's The Bump, Goldberg opened up on whether he would want to face the Swiss Superman.

"It would have been a dream match for me and Cesaro right when I broke and concentrated more on the martial arts aspect of it," Goldberg said. "Now I got to pick and choose my moves wisely. I'd love to get in the ring with Cesaro. He's one of the most talented guys to have ever put on a pair of boots. There's no question about it. He's very underappreciated, but now he's getting some attention that's well-deserved."

Goldberg, like many, believes that Cesaro is an incredibly talented wrestler. A match between the two titans would be an entertaining watch for many fans.

Based on his appearance on last week's SmackDown, it looks like Cesaro will soon be involved in a feud with Roman Reigns.

Goldberg's last WWE match was for the WWE Championship

Goldberg and Drew McIntyre after their match at Royal Rumble

Goldberg returned to WWE in January this year on RAW Legend's Night. He promptly challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, and soon a match was set for Royal Rumble.

The match was a quick one and resulted in the Scottish Warrior connecting with a Claymore and pinning the Hall of Famer to retain the WWE Championship. The two embraced after the match, showing respect for each other.

Goldberg hasn't returned to WWE TV since his defeat to McIntyre. He is currently on a limited-matches-per-year deal which means that whenever he returns he will be pitted against a major opponent.

Fans speculate that it could be The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns after their match was changed last year at WrestleMania. Who do you think will face Goldberg the next time he returns to WWE? Drop your opinions in the comments section below.