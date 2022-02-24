“Nobody’s ever seen the video” - Goldberg opens up about his best Jackhammer

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is one of the most physically fit performers at the age of 55. We've seen the legend take down stars and leave us stunned as he's performed remarkable feats of strength throughout his pro wrestling career.

One of his most surprisingly impressive moves was never broadcast for people to see, with only a few live fans in attendance having the distinction of witnessing it.

The former Universal Champion spoke with Dr. Beau Hightower about the most stunning Jackhammer he ever performed.

“There was never a human being that I grabbed that I couldn’t Jackhammer,” said Goldberg. “I did it to Viscera over, you know, overseas. Nobody’s ever seen the video. No. This was somewhere else. Yeah, no one’s ever seen it. I’ve got it, I’ll put it out one day.”

The Jackhammer hasn't been performed lately after various botches in recent years. The most notable botch being when it was performed on The Undertaker at WWE Super Showdown 2019.

Goldberg gives credit to Hulk Hogan, Undertaker and more for revolutionizing the business

Goldberg has had a long and illustrious professional wrestling career, becoming one of the most popular superstars in the late 1990s. Owing to his long career, the WWE Hall of Famer has had the pleasure of stepping into the ring with some of the greatest talents and biggest names in pro wrestling history.

While talking to Dr. Beau Hightower, the Legendary 173-0 streak holder gave massive credit to the different superstars that helped change the pro wrestling business. He explained how if it wasn't for Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin and more legends the business wouldn't be the same product as it is now.

“If it wasn’t for (Hulk) Hogan, the business wouldn’t be what it is,” Goldberg said. “Ric Flair, the same thing. Dusty Rhodes, the same thing. Modern-era, obviously The Rock is the biggest entertainer that’s ever graced the wrestling ring. Steve Austin, great friend of mine. You know, I mean, he was the pinnacle. Undertaker, I mean there’s so many. Dallas Page and what he did for me and what he taught me back in the day with no strings attached when everybody was trying to ruin me. You know, I mean there, there are many guys that I have the utmost respect for, for many different reasons.”

