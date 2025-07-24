  • home icon
  Goldberg pays tribute to Hulk Hogan with a heartwarming message after his passing

Goldberg pays tribute to Hulk Hogan with a heartwarming message after his passing

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 24, 2025 23:21 GMT
Goldberg and Hulk Hogan (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Goldberg and Hulk Hogan (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Goldberg has paid tribute to Hulk Hogan in a heartwarming message on social media. Goldberg and Hogan played a huge role in WCW's rise, especially during its war with the WWF.

On July 6, 1998, Goldberg and nWo leader "Hollywood" Hogan collided in a historic WCW World Title Match on Nitro. Goldberg won the match and became a double champion, as he also held the WCW United States Championship at the time.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Goldberg paid tribute to Hulk Hogan. He shared a photo of them from back in the day and dedicated a message to The Hulkster.

"RIP Hulster …. you went out of your way to teach me the business and I will be forever Thankful. 🙏" wrote Goldberg.

Check out Goldberg's post on Instagram:

Goldberg himself recently competed in his final match. His retirement bout took place at Saturday Night's Main Event XL, where he unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The WWE Hall of Famer bowed out in front of his fans in Atlanta, with members of his family and close friends also being in attendance. Unfortunately for the 58-year-old, he couldn't add another World Title win to his already impressive resume.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
