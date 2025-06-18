Goldberg to potentially have a brand new WWE signing as his ally, believes veteran (Exclusive)

Goldberg's return to WWE has certainly caused a wave of anticipation for what is next in the pro wrestling community. However, a veteran journalist thinks that another name may be added to the roster soon.
Da Man is set to face Gunther at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event, in what is sure to be a grueling match. According to Bill Apter, there is a good chance of a third party being involved, which is Goldberg's son, Gage Goldberg.
While Gage is not signed to any pro wrestling promotion, he has previously made appearances in WWE. According to Apter, the Colorado Buffaloes linebacker may be brought in again to ally with his father in the latter's feud with Gunther.
Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist stated:
"Goldberg brought back the whole family thing. How do we see, do we see any involvement from Gage, from Gage Goldberg, in this scenario, where he becomes a possible rival for Gunther? Gunther hurts his father, Gunther hurts his father?" [16:15 onwards]
Check out the full video here:
As of now, only time will tell if Apter's prediction about Gage joining WWE will prove to be correct.
