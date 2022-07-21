"I've got to go with the big boy" - Goldberg predicts the winner of WWE SummerSlam main event

Goldberg recently shared his thoughts on who could win the high-stakes Last Man Standing Match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

In his last match, the Hall of Famer battled Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2022 but the latter emerged victorious. Roman became the undisputed champion at WrestleMania 38 by defeating Lesnar. The two will battle their last match at The Biggest Party of Summer.

Goldberg joined Good Morning Football today and was asked to predict the winner of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. The 55-year-old picked Brock Lesnar:

"I've got to with the big boy, I've got to go with Brock. You never know what is going to happen when Brock gets in the ring with anybody, let alone Roman. We've seen it a couple of times but no matter how many times we've seen those two go at it, there's always going to be something new." (04:25 - 04:44)

The legend explained why he decided to go with Lesnar in the matchup and how he'd like to see The Beast win at SummerSlam.

"What I like about Brock is that he's like me, you never know when he's going to explode or not. So, even though Roman is the d-lineman that went to Georgia Tech, we had the close proximity going to school together, he choked me out the last time we were in the ring. I have to get redemption for that. I hope and pray that Brock chokes him unconsious," said Goldberg. (04:44 - 05:07)

Check out the full clip below:

Goldberg wants revenge on Roman Reigns

He recently spoke with Bleacher Report and admitted that his loss to Roman Reigns bothers him. The 55-year-old said he'd like to deliver one more beating to The Tribal Chief.

"Roman and I were on a collision course for a long period of time. It never happened when it would have been the best, but to say anyone that beats me doesn't deserve to have their a** kicked afterward, I'd be a liar if I said anything other than that," Bill said.

As mentioned earlier, the Hall of Famer hasn't wrestled since his loss at Elimination Chamber. Do you think Goldberg should come back for a match against Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments below.

When using quotes from this article, please credit Good Morning Football and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

