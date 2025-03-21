Goldberg publicly declares his respect for surprising current WWE Superstar

Goldberg is currently pushing toward his final wrestling match, which he claimed would take place in 2025. On Instagram, he recently expressed his respect for WWE star Kevin Owens.

KO was part of a feud with the former WCW star in 2017, and their title match at Fastlane saw Da Man win the Universal Championship. Interestingly, Owens was never handed a rematch against Goldberg. Years after the showdown, the Hall of Famer discussed it on Instagram.

In the post's caption, Goldberg referred to Owens as a "big bloody some b*tch" before noting that he had nothing but respect for his former rival. This is something that The Prizefighter will probably need at the moment since he is hated by most of the locker room on WWE TV.

Owens is currently part of a feud with Randy Orton. He almost cost The Viper his career in 2024 when he hit him with a banned Piledriver. Orton has since returned to WWE and is focused on destroying KO after attacking him at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Will Goldberg return to pick up a story with Kevin Owens?

Kevin Owens doesn't have a lot of friends in WWE. Many of his closest relationships have been formed with former enemies, much like his ongoing story with Sami Zayn and former alliance with Chris Jericho.

Interestingly, the Hall of Famer's abovementioned post could also a hint that he has singled out Kevin Owens. Upon his potential comeback, Da Man could combine forces with KO to wreak havoc on the roster.

The former WCW Champion is no stranger to being hated by the WWE Universe. Hence, he could agree with several points that Owens has made during his numerous promos over the past few weeks. As of now, nothing is confirmed, but fans would love to see the two veterans work together in The Icon's final run.

