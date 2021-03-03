Goldberg reacts to Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship win

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently commented on WWE's latest Instagram post to recognize the significance of Bobby Lashley's WWE title victory.

Bobby Lashley dominantly defeated The Miz on WWE RAW to become the WWE Champion for the first time in his career. Lashley's win was celebrated collectively by the pro-wrestling world. Numerous wrestling personalities flocked to social media to congratulate The Almighty for his accomplishment.

WWE posted a photo on its official Instagram handle, in which you can see Lashley sharing space with The Rock and Kofi Kingston as an African-American WWE Champion.

The post garnered a response from former Universal Champion Goldberg, who seemed pleased with Bobby Lashley winning the big one.

Goldberg's comment on WWE's Instagram post following Bobby Lashley's WWE title win

Goldberg himself gunned for the WWE title earlier this year

Goldberg made his WWE return on RAW Legends Night in January and made it clear that he wanted a shot at Drew McIntyre's WWE title. The announcement was met with quite a mixed response from the wrestling world.

At the 2021 Royal Rumble, Goldberg and McIntyre engaged in a short match that saw the former WCW World Champion almost win the WWE title for the first time in his career.

Advertisement

In the end, though, Goldberg failed to defeat McIntyre, and the duo hugged it out following the match. A couple of months later, Bobby Lashley helped The Miz defeat McIntyre for the WWE title.

In doing so, he became the No. 1 contender and put The Miz down on this week's RAW. He has joined The Rock and Kofi Kingston on an elite list of African-American WWE Champions.