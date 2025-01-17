Goldberg could return and "set up a storyline" with potential last WWE opponent, says Chris Van Vliet; other possible Royal Rumble surprises detailed

John Cena is not the only WWE legend who will have his final match in 2025 since Bill Goldberg is set to step foot in the ring one more time. Podcast host and wrestling personality Chris Van Vliet predicted plans for the Hall of Famer, as well as potential surprises at the Royal Rumble.

The two-time WWE Universal Champion returned to television at Bad Blood back in October, teasing a potential match with Gunther. He then appeared on ESPN’s SEC Nation a month later to confirm that he will have his retirement match this year.

On the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the host did a Q&A and answered a question about the Royal Rumble. CVV predicted several surprise returns such as Randy Orton and AJ Styles, as well as Matt and Jeff Hardy. He even thought that Goldberg might return to set up his final match.

"You have the possibility of a returning Randy Orton, a returning AJ Styles, possibly Goldberg. I know he has one more match, maybe he does one last Royal Rumble. Maybe he comes to the Royal Rumble to set up a storyline with whoever happens to be his last opponent. You also have the partnership with TNA, which we’ve seen over the last few years. … You have the possibility of Jeff Hardy or Matt Hardy or both of them together. I think this could be the most star-studded one since 2017. It really could be the most star-studded Royal Rumble ever," Van Vliet said. [19:10 - 20:00]

The former World Heavyweight Champion last wrestled on February 19, 2022, at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He lost to Roman Reigns and failed to recapture the WWE Universal Title.

Goldberg set to appear on WWE RAW in Atlanta

WWE RAW's fourth episode on Netflix will be on January 27 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It's the same venue for last year's Bad Blood wherein Bill Goldberg was live in attendance and almost had a physical confrontation with Gunther.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Goldberg is set to appear on that episode of RAW. He has always been billed from Atlanta, so it makes sense for him to be in that show.

The company has been showing WWE stars, legends, and celebrities in attendance over the past few events. It adds a sports feel to the presentation of pro wrestling.

