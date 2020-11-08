Former WWE Universal Champion and WCW legend Goldberg was recently a guest on Talk N' Shop. During the interview, Goldberg spoke about his role in WCW during the Monday Night Wars. Goldberg humbly said that he was only a piece of the machine and put over Sting as the man who ran the show before going on to talk about how it was just an honour to be around him:

I was just a piece of it. I fell into place, and I was a guy that they needed to fill a void. The guy who ran the show was Sting, man. It was an honor and a privilege just to be around the guy and learn through osmosis how to be a better person and wrestler. It was a very weird time – it was the coolest time in the business of professional wrestling from what I hear. I’m beyond lucky to have been a part of it during that time period because I don’t know if I would have had nearly the success if I didn’t fit into that part that was needed during WCW’s fierce battle with WWE every Monday. H/T: 411 Mania

A look at Goldberg's latest WWE run

Goldberg was one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling during the late 90s and early 2000s during his run with WCW and later WWE. Goldberg is a multiple time world champion and an icon of the Monday Night Wars.

Goldberg's most recent run in WWE saw him win the WWE Universal Championship from Bray Wyatt in Saudi Arabia at WWE Super ShowDown. The decision to put the title on Goldberg was apparently a last minute decision forced upon WWE by Goldberg. A report from WrestleZone stated that Goldberg did not want to risk "damaging his image" by losing to The Fiend. The report also stated that the reason Goldberg wanted to go over was becuase he believed kids wanted to see him beat a "monster" character like The Fiend.

Goldberg went on to lose the WWE Universal Championship to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.