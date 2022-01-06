"Wanted to work with him for years" – Goldberg enjoyed working with WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently spoke to Sports Illustrated and addressed several questions. The former World Heavyweight Champion said he's fond of Bobby Lashley as a wrestler and wanted to work with him for a long time.

Goldberg and Bobby Lashley entered a feud when the former confronted the latter on the July 19 episode of RAW last year. Lashley, who was the WWE Champion at the time, accepted the challenge, and a match was scheduled for SummerSlam.

Goldberg lost at SummerSlam after injuring his knee during the match. After the match, Lashley ended up hitting Goldberg's son as he came to defend his father. This outraged the former Universal Champion, who returned to defeat Lashley at Crown Jewel in a No Holds Barred Match.

In the interview, Goldberg thanked WWE for giving him time to prepare for the bout. He said he was happy he and Lashley put up a show that fans thoroughly enjoyed:

“That’s what I needed. I love Bobby and wanted to work with him for years, and we clicked. I was given more time to get ready for that match, and I was really happy with it. Not to beat a broken record, but that’s what happens when I have more time.”

Goldberg hails former WWE Champion Big E

In the same interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Goldberg professed his respect for former WWE Champion Big E.

Goldberg said it's a privilege that Big E is a fan of him and praised the New Day member's work:

"I feel like I’m old enough to be his grandfather. I’m extremely proud of him. I first met Big E when he was a kid at one of my signings. For him to be a fan of mine throughout the years, it’s an honor and a privilege. Now, I am a fan of his. I love his work, I love his enthusiasm, I love his passion. To me, he’s the prototype for a wrestling superstar in 2022."

