"He feels a little bit of that fear for sure" - Goldberg names WWE Superstar that was afraid of him

Goldberg believes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is wary of him ahead of their upcoming clash at Elimination Chamber.

The WWE Hall of Famer returned last week on SmackDown to interrupt Roman and The Bloodline. He walked up to the champion and acknowledged him as his next victim. The match was soon confirmed by the officials.

Goldberg was on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump. The WCW veteran hyped his match with Reigns at the Elimination Chamber and disclosed what it felt to walk up to Reigns and challenge him for the Universal title. He added that he realized Roman feared him when he saw the Tribal Chief eye to eye.

Here's what Goldberg had to say about his return to SmackDown:

"All I really had to do was remember back in the day when I lined up against the offensive guard for Georgia Tech and looked into his eyes and wanted to take his soul at the first snap... You know, a couple of years ago, he got away. I don't know how he got away from me. But anytime I got the opportnity to go up against a guy like Roman, a champion like him, a guy that represents the brand so well, it's an honor and a privilege... I do believe when I look Roman straight into the eye, he feels a little bit of that fear for sure." (from 52:55 onwards)

You can catch the full episode of WWE's the Bump here:

Goldberg is in "Godzilla" mode ahead of Elimination Chamber

During the same interview, the WCW veteran mentioned that he has been training intensely for his match against Roman Reigns.

The Hall of Famer added that he needs to be at 1000% of what he was back in the day to be able to dethrone the longest reigning Universal Champion.

"I've already made that transition into Godzilla. It's tough to be around me at this point, in a lot of respects, but I know where I have to be, and I have to be in the zone. I have to bring 1,000% of what Goldberg used to be and what he currently is to be able to compete against a guy like Roman right now." (from 58:50 onwards)

