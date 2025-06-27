Goldberg's final match could come with huge twist, claims wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed Goldberg's future in WWE. The star is scheduled to compete at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The feud between Goldberg and Gunther began at Bad Blood last year when The Ring General insulted the legend and his family. Since then, the WCW veteran has been eager to get in the ring in what could be his final match. The 58-year-old has had an outstanding career, winning multiple championships and earning a spot in the first ballot Hall of Fame.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter predicted that the WCW legend might overcome Gunther, only for Seth Rollins to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase on him. He believed this would be the talking point of Saturday Night's Main Event. The veteran journalist also detailed another possibility where Da Man could actually win and retire with the belt.

"I still am predicting, even though it's very predictable, that somehow Goldberg is going to win and Seth Rollins is gonna cash in and take that championship that night. It's on NBC, on Saturday Night's Main Event, and everybody's gonna be talking about it. Michael Cole asked Goldberg, 'If you win the belt, is this gonna be your final match?' And he never really gave a true answer to that." Bill added, "He can retire the belt." [From 2:30 onwards]

The tension is building up for the match at Saturday Night's Main Event. This week on RAW, Gunther delivered a fiery promo and said the WCW veteran's time had passed.

It will be interesting to see who emerges as the winner at the highly anticipated clash on July 12.

