Goldberg's first opponent addresses the WWE legend's "reckless" reputation

DeWayne Bruce believes Bill Goldberg does not deserve to be viewed as an unsafe in-ring performer.

Bruce, also known as Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker, trained Goldberg at the WCW Power Plant training facility. The two-time Universal Champion defeated Bruce in his first official match before a WCW Nitro taping on June 23, 1997.

Speaking to Monte & The Pharaoh, Bruce said he created many of the WWE Hall of Famer’s moves. He also rejected claims that the 55-year-old is a reckless wrestler:

“No, absolutely not. Hell, I was the one who came up with the Jackhammer and a lot of his moves. His input and his stuff with martial arts and stuff really came in handy. That made him different. The way they gave him his entrance and stuff, that was different. That had never been done before,” stated Bruce. [1:25-1:47]

The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion has received criticism throughout his career for hurting opponents, including Bret Hart. The Hitman was forced to retire shortly after he suffered a botched mule kick from the WWE legend at WCW Starrcade 1999.

DeWayne Bruce credits Goldberg for improving his in-ring work

Goldberg was one of the most successful graduates from DeWayne Bruce’s intense WCW Power Plant training school.

Bruce added that the then-rookie used to study his own training videos because he wanted to improve his in-ring performances:

“He taped everything every day in the Power Plant and then he’d take it home and watch it religiously, and see what looked good, what didn’t look good... I know a lot of people are ditching him right now, saying he doesn’t deserve all the money he’s getting and all that bulls***. The truth and reality, he earned his s***.” [4:37-5:01]

The veteran superstar's most recent WWE match ended in defeat against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber on February 19. The match was the final in-ring encounter of his WWE contract, and it is currently unknown if he will wrestle again.

