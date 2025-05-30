Goldberg's last match to take place at emotional venue, feels veteran wrestling personality (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Goldberg's last match. The veteran wrestler wants to have one final match to cap off his stellar career.

Bill Goldberg rose to fame in WCW in the late 90s. He quickly became one of the biggest names on the roster and had a 173-0 undefeated streak before losing to Kevin Nash in December 1998. The star continued his career in WWE and became a Hall of Famer in 2018. He's been teasing one final retirement match for a few months, sparking rumors about when and where he will step into the ring again.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter detailed that although the star doesn't stay in Georgia anymore, he still has a soft corner for the state. He felt it would be poetic for Goldberg to end his career in Atlanta after all the memorable moments during his prime in WCW. The veteran journalist noted that Atlanta would be the perfect place for the legendary wrestler to retire.

"You know, he doesn't live in Georgia anymore, he lives in Texas. But all his great moments in WCW, on their TV, even if they were in another state, people looked at it as it was the Georgia-based promotion. I think that's where it's gonna be in, Atlanta." [From 2:28 onwards]

The WCW veteran was last seen on WWE TV during Bad Blood in October last year. It will be interesting to see when he returns to make his final match official.

