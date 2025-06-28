Goldberg’s retirement match won’t be clean, WWE legend predicts wild finish (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on how Goldberg's return to the ring will pan out. The 58-year-old legend will be in action at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The WCW veteran showed up on the June 16 edition of RAW to confront Gunther. He issued a challenge to the World Heavyweight Champion, stating that he would come for the title at the event. He pointed out that the match will happen in Atlanta, Georgia, in front of his hometown fans.

This week on BroDown, Dutch Mantell noted that the upcoming bout could be the legend's retirement match. He felt Goldberg would not want to go out on a loss, and WWE could book a creative finish to the match. The former manager suggested the encounter could end in a DQ to protect the WCW legend.

"What's his name's last match? It's supposed to be his retirement match. It's supposed to be his retirement match. So, to go out on a loss, I don't think he'll go for that. And I don't think he's going to beat Gunther. Because then, if he's going out, why would he win the title? That doesn't make sense to me. I think they're going to have some kind of a DQ or something. And a big fight where Goldberg can say he stood up to Gunther." [From 47:15 onwards]

The match between the two stars will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.

