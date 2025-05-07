Goldberg’s WWE Backlash status revealed (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg could be getting ready for one last match. The legendary wrestler was a major attraction for WCW and WWE back then.

Last year, the 58-year-old star grabbed headlines when he announced that he was ready for one last match. He even had a heated confrontation with then-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at Bad Blood, sparking speculations that the WCW veteran might step into the ring one last time.

During an exclusive Q&A session with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, WrestleVotes shared that there was no confirmation about the legend attending Backlash this weekend. He noted that there was no mention of Gunther facing the WCW veteran after their confrontation at Bad Blood last year. He felt the Backlash match against Pat McAfee could be a great launching pad to kick off a storyline with Bill.

"I haven't heard anything, but if you want to try to tie the pieces together to this, I guess it makes sense. He started the whole thing at Bad Blood with Gunther. They haven't done anything since. McAfee's got the football background, Goldberg's got the football background. The Saudi Arabia pay-per-view is coming up. So, if they want Goldberg and Gunther to take place in this Saudi Arabia PLE that happens in June, you might as well start it here in May. But again, I haven't heard if he'll be there on Saturday." [From 14:45 onwards]

Goldberg's last match was at the Elimination Chamber in 2022, where he went down to Roman Reigns in a battle for the Universal Championship. It will be interesting to see if WWE books his final match at some point this year.

