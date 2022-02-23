"I used to hate it" - Goldberg says he didn't like other superstars performing popular move he invented

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg says he hated that multiple people were using the spear as their finisher.

The former Universal Champion is regarded as the innovator of the popular move and the best to perform it. He used the spear as a signature, followed by his devastating Jackhammer finishing maneuver, resulting in a victory. Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and Edge currently use the spear as their finisher.

During his recent interaction with Dr. Beau Hightower on YouTube, Golberg stated that he became accustomed to more superstars using the spear, as it showed that he was the master at delivering the move.

“About 15 to 20 superstars at WWE use it, and I used to hate it, but now I like it. I like it because you see them do it, and then you see the master do it. And there’s a huge difference. And if I like you, I’ll let you live through it. If I don’t like you, I’ll put my head right in the middle of your chest and you’ll be in the hospital. So that was the allure of my character... You had to sit at the edge of your seat because you had no idea what was gonna happen. And you knew it was gonna happen quickly, but you had to focus and you had to be attentive of what was going on because you’d miss it," Goldberg said. (H/T WrestleZone)

Goldberg is one of the most dominant athletes in wrestling history

The Hall of Famer not only made the spear famous, but he also made the Jackhammer famous too. He's the first undefeated man to capture a world title in wrestling, winning the WCW Heavyweight Championship during his undefeated streak.

He has taken down countless names with his nifty move sets, such as Brock Lesnar and The Rock. Goldberg's last match in the company was at Elimination Chamber, where Roman Reigns defeated him.

Edited by Angana Roy