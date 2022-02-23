"I always felt that too" - Goldberg says he thinks that there's some resentment towards him in WWE 

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has said that he feels like there’s some resentment towards him in WWE because he came from WCW.

The former World Heavyweight Champion initially signed with WWE in 2003, two years after his former company had folded. His first run lasted only a year, but he scored major victories over top stars like The Rock and even managed to win his old title back. Most WCW talent, however, didn't enjoy the same success in WWE.

While speaking to Dr. Beau Hightower, The Icon was asked what he thinks made Vince McMahon push him as a big star despite him being a WCW guy. The 55-year-old stated that he thinks some people don't like him backstage because he worked for the competition.

“I always felt that too," said Goldberg. "And I still believe there’s a tiny bit of that in the back of everybody’s mind because I did work for the competitor during those Monday Night War battles. But I think what has made me successful and also made me hated is the thing that is the determining factor. I was the Mike Tyson of wrestling. My goal was to be something completely different. Black tights, black shoes, I didn’t frickin’ talk for six months. I just squished motherf*****s.” (H/T WrestleZone)

Goldberg has had a dominant career in wrestling

The Icon returned to WWE in 2016 after a 12 year absence and went on to capture the Universal Championship twice. He's since shared the ring with stars such as Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns.

Here's what the WWE Hall of Famer had to say about his character and the people who influenced him in professional wrestling:

“I didn’t want to be the chain wrestler, I didn’t want to emulate anybody. Now granted, the Road Warriors and Nikita Koloff and Brody were extremely influential to me. You know, Hawk was extremely influential to me. So I took little aspects of what they did and I applied it to my idea of the character. I had MMA moves, a lot of them in the beginning." (H/T WrestleZone)

Goldberg is currently a free agent, as his contract with WWE has expired. His most recent match was a collision with the Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber.

