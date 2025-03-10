Goldberg sends a message regarding Brock Lesnar and 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has been active on social media of late. The 58-year-old sent a message regarding Brock Lesnar and a three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion on Instagram recently.

The three-time champion is The Undertaker, and Goldberg decided to share a video on Instagram, reminiscing about a particular night on WWE RAW. The night in question was January 23, 2017, just a few days away from the Royal Rumble.

Having lost to Da Man at Survivor Series, Brock Lesnar decided to confront The Myth in the middle of the ring. The two had an intense staredown before the iconic gong from The Undertaker's entrance song hit, and the lights went out.

The next moment, The Deadman was in the middle of the ring, sizing up both men. It was an incredible moment and one that had the fans in attendance cheering wildly. With that in mind, Goldberg shared a video of the events, referring to it as a "legendary night."

That same week, The Beast Incarnate was eliminated by Goldberg almost instantly in the Royal Rumble. Shortly after, the former two-time Universal Champion was thrown over the top rope by The Undertaker. As for 'Taker, he was eliminated by Roman Reigns. All of this led to some interesting matches at WrestleMania that year.

Goldberg is set to have his retirement match in 2025

2025 is set to be a big year for Goldberg. For years, he has been asking for one final match before he rides off into the sunset. Finally, it seems he has got his wish, as it was recently revealed he would be having his retirement match in WWE sometime this year.

As of writing, there is no information regarding who his opponent will be, but a final match is happening. Interestingly, he had a brief confrontation with Gunther during the Bad Blood Premium Live Event last year, which might be something to keep an eye on.

Either way, 2025 will be the last time the WWE Universe will get to see the Hall of Famer wrestle a full match in the squared circle. It is sure to be an epic event, one worthy of a legend like him.

