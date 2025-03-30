Goldberg shares big update ahead of his WWE retirement 

WWE legend Goldberg made headlines when he gave a massive update about his professional wrestling career. Last November, the former WCW World Champion revealed he would be returning to the Stamford-based promotion for his retirement match in 2025.

However, Goldberg never gave an official date for when would he actually return. But based on a recent development, it seems like the 58-year-old might return sooner than expected. After all, he has been putting in the work inside the gym.

On Instagram, Goldberg shared a post in which he was clicked inside the gym along with his son Gage and other team members. In the caption of this post, Goldberg mentioned the grind has begun and that he was assembling his in-ring crew.

The multi-time World Champion wrote:

"And the grind begins…..assembling my inring crew🤫 @goldberg21_99 @ramvonerich @coachjimmyhouse @thekevinvonerich @black_diamond_martial_arts @tyrone_spong"

You can check what he wrote in the post below:

What happened when Goldberg appeared on WWE programming last year?

The last time Goldberg appeared on WWE programming was at Bad Blood in Atlanta, Georgia. The wrestling legend was seated behind the announcer's table along with his wife and son, Gage. While he seemed to be having a good time, his night was ruined by World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

The Austrian insulted Goldberg during the presentation of the Crown Jewel Championship. While the latter stayed quiet for the majority of Gunther's promo, Goldberg couldn't take it anymore when Gunther told his son the following:

"Man, I really hope for you that Bill is a better father than he is a professional wrestler."

These words by Gunther were enough for Goldberg to jump the barricade and come after the champion. However, security quickly came out and defused the situation. It will be interesting to see if Goldberg's last match comes against Gunther when he returns to WWE.

