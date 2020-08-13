Goldberg shares how fans' booing affects him

WWE bringing Goldberg back to compete is one of the most questionable moves in recent history. While many fans enjoy watching Goldberg crush his opponents in a matter of minutes, there is a specific section of fans that aren't keen on watching the same.

Goldberg addresses fans booing him

Goldberg was a guest on American Monster Productions. On the show, the WWE Legend spoke about wrestling at his current age and about tarnishing his legacy. Goldberg also spoke about fans booing him and how he deals with such reactions.

“If I go out and a crowd boos me, I don’t take it personally and feel as if I’m not worthy of doing anything. No offense, guys, there’s a lot of a$$hole fans out there. There’s a different generation of fans now, they want to be that guy who started that chant and that guy who made Goldberg spit at him or do whatever, and I’m not here to give them the time to do that, and the reality is they are paying me to put on a show for them, they’re not paying for them to be part of the show, although people may refute that. Yeah, they’re part of the show because they interact but interacting in a negative, malicious way is very disrespectful.” (h/t 411mania.com)

Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016, naming Brock Lesnar as his next target. The two had previously met at WrestleMania XX, but their match garnered flak because they were leaving the company in a week.

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar had their first match at Survivor Series after the former's return. At the PPV, Goldberg defeated The Beast Incarnate in 1 minute and 26 seconds. It looked like Goldberg had Lesnar's number when he eliminated him at The Royal Rumble PPV in a matter of seconds.

Goldberg went on to win the Universal Championship and walked into WrestleMania 33 with the Title. At the event, he dropped the Championship to Brock Lesnar.

In 2020, Goldberg made his return to WWE and challenged The Fiend to match at Super ShowDown. At the event, Goldberg defeated Wyatt to capture his second Universal Championship. Goldberg dropped the Title to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.