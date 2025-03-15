Goldberg shares video of his 99th straight win; thanks legendary wrestling family for helping him

In recent weeks, WWE legend Goldberg has been active on social media. The Myth has been reminiscing about past glories and recently shared a video of his 99th straight win in the ring. In the process, he paid homage to a legendary wrestling family.

For context, back in his WCW days, Goldberg had an astounding undefeated streak of 173-0. It is one of the longest winning streaks in pro wrestling history, and it established the 58-year-old as one of the most dominant forces to grace the squared circle.

One of his most iconic wins during that 173-0 run came on June 6, 1998, when he faced Chavo Guerrero. The Hall of Famer was unstoppable during the match and successfully defended the WCW United States Heavyweight Title. The legendary Eddie Guerrero can also be seen on screen in the video.

This led Da Man to give the Guerreros a shout-out. He recalled the great influence the Guerrero family had on his wrestling career and thanked them for "every second" they took to help him in his growth as a pro wrestler.

"Century mark attained! Ironically spoke to Chavo last night.... The Guerrero’s were a huge influence on my wrestling career early on and I thank them for every second they took to help me," posted Goldberg.

While it wasn't exactly his century, a 99th straight win was a huge milestone for the former two-time Universal Champion, and one he clearly hasn't forgotten.

Goldberg is expected to wrestle his final match in 2025

At the age of 58, time is running out for Goldberg when it comes to his in-ring career. His last match was close to three years ago when he wrestled Roman Reigns, but he is still keen on one final match.

For the longest time, he has been making it known he wanted a retirement match, but to no avail. However, things are seemingly finally going his way, as he revealed that his request has been granted and that he will sail off into the sunset with one more match in 2025.

As of writing, there is no information as to when, where, or who he will face in his final match. Based on what happened at WWE Bad Blood last year, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther remains the front-runner.

That aside, it will be great to see the legend don his wrestling gear once more and step into the ring. There are exciting times ahead for his fans this year.

