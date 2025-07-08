Goldberg does something massive in what could be his last-ever appearance on WWE RAW

Goldberg made what was possibly his last-ever appearance on RAW. Although that itself is not confirmed to be a fact, what was confirmed was that he did something massive.

This week on the go-home episode of RAW before Saturday Night's Main Event, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther came out to talk about his opponent in Atlanta. Just as he was talking trash, the titantron showed a video of a sports car screeching in and making a dramatic appearance in what was presumably the parking lot.

As that happened, Goldberg was the one who was driving it, and he stormed out. The double screen showed him storming to the ring, and he confronted Gunther head-on. He ended up getting the best of him in a massive moment, and what could be his final RAW appearance.

As we mentioned, it's not confirmed that it's his final RAW appearance, but it's not hard to imagine it being so. This Saturday, he wrestles his last match ever in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

Interestingly enough, it's a little over 27 years removed from his iconic WCW World Title win in the Georgia Dome. This time, however, things are going to be a little bit different.

It was a goosebumps-inducing moment on RAW.

