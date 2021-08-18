"I never really wanted to get my family involved" - Goldberg comments on his son being a part of his WWE feud

Goldberg recently discussed his son being involved in his feud with Bobby Lashley. The WWE Hall of Famer never wanted his family to be involved since they tend to become targets for other competitors.

Goldberg's son, Gage, has been prominently featured on WWE RAW and was threatened by MVP a week ago. Goldberg did not take kindly to the warning and instantly speared MVP on the ramp. This week, Goldberg stated that he wanted his son and his family to be seated front and center to watch him win the WWE Championship.

Speaking on this week's edition of WWE's The Bump, Goldberg discussed his family's involvement in his current rivalry with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley:

"As a father, it's one of the coolest things that could ever happen." said Goldberg, "You, obviously, never wanna bring your son into harm's way by any stretch of imagination, but at 15-years-old and 190 pounds, kid's playing middle linebacker. He can take care of himself to a certain degree. I never really wanted to get my family involved into my business because it's collateral damage. It's another target but everybody knows that 100% of my reasoning behind coming back was because of my family. My son, my wife had never seen me wrestle. My wife didn't even know who the hell I was when we met."

Fans have seen Gage pop up on their screens in the past as well. At WWE Survivor Series 2016, Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar in one of the most dominant wins of his career. Following the match, Goldberg brought his son into the ring and the two celebrated Goldberg's victory together.

Goldberg will challenge for the WWE Championship this Saturday

Goldberg will get another shot at the WWE Championship after failing to win the title earlier this year in a match against Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble. He is now set to lock horns with Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam this Saturday for the WWE Championship.

If Goldberg wins the encounter, he will be the only person in history to have held the WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship.

