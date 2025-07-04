Goldberg should have "stayed gone," says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE legend Goldberg is set to face Gunther at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event, in what fans expect to be a barnburner of a match. However, a wrestling veteran is seemingly not very impressed with the legend's return to the ring.

Da Man has been teasing his retirement for quite some time now, having previously traded heated words with The Ring General at last year's Bad Blood. According to former on-screen manager Dutch Mantell, the storyline itself should have never happened.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Mantell stated:

"I think he [Goldberg] should have left five years ago, and stayed gone. He has written this damn retirement, coming out of retirement thing forever, hell. But I do think they better be very careful how that match ends. Because if he [Gunther] beats Goldberg, I think it's gonna p**s people off. I do. I think he will only end up being the heel." [0:43 onwards]

You can check out the full episode in the video below:

A former WWE star thinks Goldberg could win against Gunther

While both Goldberg and Gunther are dominating forces in the squared circle, EC3 believes that having the former win could set up an intriguing storyline.

Speaking on UnSKripted, the former WWE star talked about how Seth Rollins could cash in at an opportune moment to take the World Heavyweight Title. He said:

"A red herring, and Goldberg possibly winning, and then you don't know what's gonna happen after that. 'Cause then you have a Gunther rematch, you have a Seth Rollins possibly cash in. You have Goldberg with the title, like you are definitely attracting attention to tune in to see what happens. So, there is a cliffhanger to that that is kind of enticing." [19:06 onwards]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens in Da Man's retirement WWE match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

