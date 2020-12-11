Goldberg talks about his relationship with Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has been in news recently for calling out Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Goldberg recently sat down for an interview with Bleacher Report where he spoke about his relationship with WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon.

Goldberg revealed that he hated Vince McMahon in the beginning, but now he would die for him. He stated that he has grown as a wrestler in WWE and thinks that Vince McMahon and he have grown as friends.

"I hated him in the beginning, and now I'd die for him. Let's be perfectly honest. I don't think there's a bigger swing of judgment than I have had since I've been in WWE. I went into the business at WWE with unrealistic expectations. I went into WWE with my back against the wall, thinking everyone was out to get me. It was a tough situation for me to exist in, and it was almost an impossible situation for me to coexist in on a positive note. With that first year out of the way, I've grown as a wrestler. I've grown as a human being, and I'd like to think that Vince and I have grown as friends."

Goldberg's WWE career since returning in 2016

Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 for the first time in twelve years. He took on Brock Lesnar at WWE Survivor Series 2016 and squashed the Beast Incarnate in under 90 seconds. Goldberg won the Universal Championship in early 2017 and then dropped the title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. Following that, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

While fans expected him to have retired, he returned in 2019 to take on The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown 2019, losing to him. Following that, he took on Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019 and defeated him. Earlier this year, Goldberg defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to win the Universal Championship for the second time in his career. He went on to drop the title to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.